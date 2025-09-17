Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,787,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,723,000 after buying an additional 4,743,753 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,233,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,203 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 118,916,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,719 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $115,116,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,198,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $74.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $75.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day moving average of $73.09.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

