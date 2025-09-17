Pines Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,179 Shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF $RECS

Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 505,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,494,000 after acquiring an additional 84,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 400,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,855,000 after purchasing an additional 138,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RECS stock opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $39.62. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.49.

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

