Pines Wealth Management LLC Buys 380 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,484,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,360,494,000 after purchasing an additional 720,447 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 99,400.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,954,431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,956,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,398,000 after purchasing an additional 891,326 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 39,194.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,517,230,000 after buying an additional 10,210,851 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Home Depot by 19.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,391,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $421.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.74.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.52.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

