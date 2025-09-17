Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Shares Bought by Westbourne Investments Inc.

Westbourne Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Westbourne Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,476,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,090,000 after buying an additional 24,991 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 27,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $26.22.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

