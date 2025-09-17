iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF is Lincoln Capital Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.8% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of IEF opened at $97.20 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.08 and a twelve month high of $99.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.93. The company has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3141 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

