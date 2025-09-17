Unilever PLC $UL Shares Sold by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Unilever by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 934,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,668,000 after buying an additional 232,945 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Unilever by 13.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,100,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,381,000 after buying an additional 3,421,054 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 69.7% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Unilever by 65.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,821,000 after buying an additional 91,511 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Unilever by 70.6% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $61.87 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.50. The firm has a market cap of $151.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.40.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5175 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 59.31%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unilever

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.