Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Medicus Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Medicus Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medicus Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Medicus Pharma Stock Up 5.2%

MDCX opened at $2.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. Medicus Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.95.

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medicus Pharma will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medicus Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDCX. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Medicus Pharma by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 204,706 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medicus Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,710,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Medicus Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Medicus Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medicus Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Medicus Pharma Company Profile

Medicus Pharma Ltd is a biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and disruptive therapeutics assets. Medicus Pharma Ltd is based in Toronto, Ontario.

