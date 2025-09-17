Central Valley Advisors LLC Invests $1.73 Million in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,432 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,342 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,668,919,000 after buying an additional 378,641 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,765,303 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $349,617,000 after buying an additional 405,457 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,427,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $306,909,000 after buying an additional 592,444 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,741,794 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $220,215,000 after buying an additional 103,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,741,026 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $220,118,000 after buying an additional 290,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $205.25 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.56 and a 1 year high of $262.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.89 and its 200 day moving average is $160.25.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.50. First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $4,434,958.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,317,279.66. The trade was a 21.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,398 shares in the company, valued at $791,640. This trade represents a 26.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,315 shares of company stock worth $6,021,305. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $202.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.84.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

