Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Lowered to Hold Rating by Rothschild Redb

Rothschild Redb lowered shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UAA. Cfra Research raised Under Armour from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Under Armour from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Under Armour from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

Under Armour Stock Performance

NYSE UAA opened at $4.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Under Armour has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dawn N. Fitzpatrick acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 133,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,121.28. This trade represents a 296.77% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert John Sweeney purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $488,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 133,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,436.48. The trade was a 296.77% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 202,045 shares of company stock valued at $991,000 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 17.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,494,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,590,000 after buying an additional 965,404 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 9.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,970,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,780,000 after buying an additional 504,912 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 4.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,047,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,548,000 after buying an additional 231,990 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 17.2% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,997,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,987,000 after buying an additional 586,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Under Armour by 109.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,944,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,111,000 after buying an additional 1,537,713 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

