South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Research

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of South Plains Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

South Plains Financial Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of SPFI opened at $39.29 on Monday. South Plains Financial has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $42.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average is $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $54.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at South Plains Financial

In other news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 44,417 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,786,007.57. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,544,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,123,203.49. The trade was a 2.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Plains Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPFI. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the second quarter valued at about $4,708,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 34.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 346,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 88,992 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 352.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 92,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 72,269 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 31,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

