Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,124 AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 30.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,647,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,251 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 35.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,036,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,712,000 after buying an additional 1,329,166 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,942,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,283,000 after buying an additional 261,064 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 7.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,003,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 272,537 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 33.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,807,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,853,000 after acquiring an additional 948,659 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.6%

AZN stock opened at $77.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.37. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $82.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.97.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on AZN

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.