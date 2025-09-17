iShares Micro-Cap ETF $IWC Shares Acquired by Archer Investment Management LLC

Archer Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Archer Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Archer Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,441,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $145.70 on Wednesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.68. The stock has a market cap of $932.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

