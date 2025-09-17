Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.90 Million Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDVY. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $935,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 50,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,839,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $66.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.94. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

