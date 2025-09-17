Archer Investment Management LLC Sells 12,882 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Archer Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,882 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. GEM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 71,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the period. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management now owns 424,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,111,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $248,000. Finally, HFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 28.6%

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $31.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.03.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

