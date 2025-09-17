O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,588 Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF $USMC

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 920,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,588 shares during the quarter. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF accounts for about 9.0% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC owned about 1.77% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF worth $57,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMC. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 791,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,949,000 after buying an additional 220,891 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 383,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,758,000 after acquiring an additional 198,409 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 792,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,975,000 after acquiring an additional 112,064 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 271,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,405,000 after purchasing an additional 91,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,841,000.

Shares of NASDAQ USMC opened at $67.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.92. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $68.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.30.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

