SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS Shares Sold by O Brien Wealth Partners LLC

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 1.8% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $11,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 49.2% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0%

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.24 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.20. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $29.46.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.