Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF $BUFF

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 55,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 49,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 40,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Price Performance

BUFF opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.85. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a 1 year low of $40.55 and a 1 year high of $47.78. The company has a market capitalization of $729.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

