Lincoln Capital Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF $VFMO

Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 1.7% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

BATS VFMO opened at $186.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $128.58 and a twelve month high of $179.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.04 and a 200 day moving average of $164.66.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

