Vontier Corporation $VNT is Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Eldred Rock Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 423,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,373 shares during the period. Vontier accounts for 4.8% of Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Eldred Rock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $15,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vontier by 39.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,515,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,479,000 after acquiring an additional 999,755 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,390,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,365,000 after purchasing an additional 66,620 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,815,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,483,000 after purchasing an additional 143,737 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vontier by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,540,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,646,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,744,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Price Performance

VNT stock opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.59. Vontier Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $43.78.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $773.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.23 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 41.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Vontier has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.740-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VNT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vontier in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Vontier in a research note on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

