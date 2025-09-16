Melone Private Wealth LLC Purchases 8,364 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. $MIY

Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 377,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund makes up approximately 2.1% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIY opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $12.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

