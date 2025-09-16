CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Bought by Strategic Advocates LLC

Strategic Advocates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter worth $25,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $66.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. CocaCola’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.93.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

