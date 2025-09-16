Triumph Capital Management Sells 14,768 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF $BALT

Triumph Capital Management lessened its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,768 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Designs Corp grew its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Designs Corp now owns 182,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,050,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,834,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,570,000 after acquiring an additional 244,031 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,549,000.

Shares of BATS:BALT opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.87. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $32.34.

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

