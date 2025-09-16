Ehrlich Financial Group Takes Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Ehrlich Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 67.9% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 705.3% in the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $163.94 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $164.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.