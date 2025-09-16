FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January $GJAN Stock Holdings Lowered by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 338,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,773 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January makes up about 5.3% of Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January were worth $13,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January by 143,400.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Holistic Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

GJAN stock opened at $41.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.07. The company has a market capitalization of $399.25 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.48. FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $31.05 and a 12 month high of $40.57.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

