Central Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $664.17 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $664.38. The company has a market capitalization of $669.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $641.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $597.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

