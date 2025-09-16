Triumph Capital Management Has $4.50 Million Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

Triumph Capital Management increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Triumph Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Triumph Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,406,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,539,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 35,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $92.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.16. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.65 and a fifty-two week high of $94.37.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.2334 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

