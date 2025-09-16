Everpar Advisors LLC Acquires 2,431 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Everpar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,639 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 305.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $98.79 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.33 and a 12-month high of $98.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $206.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $296,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 170,269 shares in the company, valued at $16,175,555. This represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,625. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,696 shares of company stock worth $4,632,774 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.06.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

