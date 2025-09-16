GEM Asset Management LLC Buys 159 Shares of DTE Energy Company $DTE

GEM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,836,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,979,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,612,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,019,000 after buying an additional 637,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,341,000 after purchasing an additional 512,567 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,316,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 14,878.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE stock opened at $136.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.42. DTE Energy Company has a 1 year low of $115.59 and a 1 year high of $142.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.16%.The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.73%.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $224,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,621.09. This represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.