Triumph Capital Management Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 726.0% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of PayPal by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 target price on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 target price on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL opened at $67.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.40. The company has a market capitalization of $64.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,279.68. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.