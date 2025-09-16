Triumph Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $97.51 on Tuesday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $75.43 and a one year high of $99.41. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.61.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

