OFG Bancorp $OFG Shares Purchased by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,749 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC owned 0.10% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,749,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after purchasing an additional 225,472 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,289,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,270,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,850,000 after purchasing an additional 102,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 223,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 100,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

OFG Bancorp Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.06%.The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

