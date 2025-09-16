Elevation Wealth Partners LLC Has $179,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $58,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $140.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $179.43.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.67.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

