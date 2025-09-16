Everpar Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

Everpar Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,007 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,736,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,197,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,327 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 19,333.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 997,888 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $170,190,000 after purchasing an additional 992,753 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at $98,984,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 754,550 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $128,689,000 after buying an additional 535,060 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.77.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $215.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.90) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

