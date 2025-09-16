Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. $DFP Shares Acquired by Strategic Advocates LLC

Strategic Advocates LLC raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 174.0% in the first quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 42,347 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 282,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355 shares during the last quarter.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:DFP opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $21.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%.

(Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.