iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF $EMXC Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,018 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $10,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EMXC opened at $66.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $66.95.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

