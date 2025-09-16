SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEARCA:FITE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 11,300 shares, an increase of 109.3% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF Price Performance

Shares of FITE opened at $82.22 on Tuesday. SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF has a 1-year low of $53.86 and a 1-year high of $82.57. The stock has a market cap of $83.04 million, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF by 144.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000.

About SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF

The SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (FITE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Future Security index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks supporting technological innovations in future military and security applications. FITE was launched on Dec 26, 2017 and is managed by State Street.

