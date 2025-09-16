Short Interest in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Expands By 109.0%

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 30,100 shares, an increase of 109.0% from the August 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDF. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 26.6% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 221,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 46,509 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 507,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 19,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 342,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

Templeton Dragon Fund Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:TDF opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $11.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94.

Templeton Dragon Fund Dividend Announcement

About Templeton Dragon Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th.

(Get Free Report)

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.