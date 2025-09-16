DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.59.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of DocGo from $1.45 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st.
Shares of DocGo stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89. The company has a market cap of $152.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.97. DocGo has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $5.68.
DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). DocGo had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 4.20%.The company had revenue of $80.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.58 million. DocGo has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocGo will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.
