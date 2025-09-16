Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$41.78 and last traded at C$41.72, with a volume of 119816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.66.

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Trading Up 0.1%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.37.

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2123 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd.

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Company Profile

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (the ETF) seeks to provide long-term capital growth. Fund investing in equity and fixed income securities. The ETF may do so either directly or indirectly through investment in one or more exchange-traded funds managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc (the Manager) or an affiliate or certain other investment funds (Underlying Funds).

