Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 2,326 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,695,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,499,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 422.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 817,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,452,000 after purchasing an additional 661,031 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,985,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,369,000 after purchasing an additional 544,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1,080.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 435,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,039,000 after purchasing an additional 398,407 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICSH stock opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $50.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.59.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

