FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Short Interest Down 50.8% in August

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the August 15th total of 31,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 38,500.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the second quarter worth $220,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the first quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the second quarter worth $656,000.

Get FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund alerts:

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA TLTD opened at $89.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $571.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.92. FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $66.11 and a fifty-two week high of $89.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.72.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.