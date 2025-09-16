Head-To-Head Comparison: Elys BMG Group (NASDAQ:ELYS) versus Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Elys BMG Group (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Elys BMG Group and Xperi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elys BMG Group N/A N/A N/A Xperi -16.72% -7.03% -4.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Elys BMG Group and Xperi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elys BMG Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Xperi 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Xperi has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 126.70%. Given Xperi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Xperi is more favorable than Elys BMG Group.

Elys BMG Group has a beta of 10.59, meaning that its share price is 959% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xperi has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Elys BMG Group and Xperi”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elys BMG Group $43.86 million 0.00 -$18.26 million N/A N/A Xperi $475.22 million 0.58 -$136.61 million ($0.08) -74.44

Elys BMG Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xperi.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.3% of Xperi shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Elys BMG Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Xperi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Elys BMG Group

Elys BMG Group, Inc. engages in the provision of business-to-consumer gaming services in the United States and Europe. The company offers betting platform software services to leisure betting establishments; and operates web based and land-based leisure betting establishments. Its gaming product offerings include sports betting; and online casino, such as online slot and table games, poker, bingo, skilled and interactive games, virtual sports betting, and horse racing. It provides its products through physical, land-based retail locations; newgioco.it or commercial webskins linked to its website; and mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Elys Game Technology, Corp. and changed its name to Elys BMG Group, Inc. in January 2024. Elys BMG Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc. operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service. It also provides consumer electronics solutions, such as home and mobile audio solutions, and silicon and software solutions for edge inference; connected car solutions, including HD Radio and DTS AutoStage; and Media Platform that provides Vewd middleware solutions, TiVo OS, TiVo Stream 4K, connected TVs, and connected cars that leverage the TiVo OS, as well as advertising solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

