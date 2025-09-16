iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.72 and last traded at $52.68, with a volume of 171337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.37.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Trading Up 0.6%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1,466.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 106,566.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 134,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 267,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,778,000 after buying an additional 131,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,372,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,249,000 after acquiring an additional 768,828 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.