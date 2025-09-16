Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $900,000 Position in VanEck Green Bond ETF $GRNB

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.67% of VanEck Green Bond ETF worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 28,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Green Bond ETF stock opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.54 million, a PE ratio of -36.12 and a beta of 0.17. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $24.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05.

