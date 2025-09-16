Goldstone Financial Group LLC Takes $340,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of TSM stock opened at $260.80 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $134.25 and a 52-week high of $264.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.20 and a 200-day moving average of $203.68.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.8348 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 28.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

