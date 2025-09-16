Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $419,000 Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Dbs Bank raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. HSBC cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $55.62 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $138.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average is $65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.4119 dividend. This represents a yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.53%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

