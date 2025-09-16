Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Buys 15,597 Shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. $OXSQ

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Oxford Square Capital worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 27,451 shares during the period. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance

OXSQ opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $168.57 million, a P/E ratio of -108.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Oxford Square Capital Dividend Announcement

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $9.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is currently -2,100.00%.

About Oxford Square Capital

(Free Report)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.