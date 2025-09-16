Woodstock Corp Acquires 1,950 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,231,000. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,801,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,974,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,922,000 after acquiring an additional 913,715 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 904,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,796,000 after acquiring an additional 488,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,687,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $6,937,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 17,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,733,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,600. This represents a 32.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 236,709 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,809. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 3.3%

IRM opened at $99.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 713.83 and a beta of 1.08. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.43.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 146.80% and a net margin of 0.66%.The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,242.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

