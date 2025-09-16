Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Acquires 567 Shares of Mplx Lp $MPLX

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial River Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.8% during the first quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 1.8% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mplx by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mplx by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV raised its stake in Mplx by 11.7% in the second quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 2,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.89.

Mplx Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:MPLX opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.13. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.9565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 90.97%.

About Mplx



MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Further Reading

