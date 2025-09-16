PDF Solutions, Inc. $PDFS Shares Bought by Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 418,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,467 shares during the period. PDF Solutions comprises 6.2% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 30,548 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

PDFS stock opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $775.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 982.99 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PDF Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDF Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

